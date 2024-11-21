Abhishek wiped out of Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai’s latest fam pics

Mumbai: Rumors of separation between Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been circulating online for a while. Despite their silence on the matter, social media users continue to speculate, often pointing out details to support their claims.

Now, adding fuel to the fire, Aishwarya on Wednesday shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring family photos celebrating two significant occasions – her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday and her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND,” the actress wrote in her emotional caption.

While the post radiated warmth and love, it was Abhishek Bachchan’s absence in the photos that caught everyone’s attention. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with questions and speculations.

“No AB family or junior AB in pics!!! Divorce news seems true now,” a user commented.

Another questioned, “Why nobody from the Bachchan family wished Aaradhya on her Bday??? What’s wrong? Isn’t she their own blood?”

Others applauded Aishwarya’s strength, with one sying, “When a woman chooses her child over everything else, she becomes the happiest and strongest. She left all negativity and maintained her dignity. I really appreciate her.”

The couple, married since 2007, has largely kept their personal lives private. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011, and their family has often been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic. However, the growing online chatter suggests a shift in bonds that fans are eager to understand.

Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has addressed these rumors, leaving fans to wonder about the reality behind the public speculation.