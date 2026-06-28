Abu Dhabi air taxi services set to launch by end of 2026

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi expects to begin commercial air taxi services by the end of 2026 or early 2027, marking a major step in the emirate’s strategy to develop an integrated transport system combining road, maritime and air travel.

Speaking at the Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit, Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said preparations for the launch were nearing completion.

“The air taxi will soon start operating in Abu Dhabi by the end of this year or the beginning of next year,” he said during a discussion on the future of mobility.

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Alongside the air taxi rollout, ITC plans to introduce a mobility-as-a-service platform within the coming months. The digital platform will enable users to plan, book and pay for journeys across multiple transport modes through a single application.

Al Ghfeli said the system, comparable to the UAE government’s TAMM platform, is designed to provide passengers with a seamless travel experience from the start to the end of their journey.

The authority has already introduced an automated fare collection system and is now working towards integrating payments across the emirate’s transport network.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, participated in a panel discussion at the Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit in Abu Dhabi… pic.twitter.com/NwxdomKtvT — أبوظبي للتنقل | AD Mobility (@ad_mobility) June 26, 2026

Air taxi network takes shape

Abu Dhabi began developing its commercial air taxi ecosystem in 2024 through a partnership between Archer Aviation and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The initiative expanded in 2025 with Abu Dhabi Aviation joining the programme as Archer’s first Launch Edition customer, paving the way for commercial operations.

Another milestone came on July 2, 2025, when Archer Aviation successfully flew its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at Al Bateen Executive Airport, completing its first demonstration flight in Abu Dhabi.

The all-electric aircraft accommodates four passengers and a pilot and is designed for short urban journeys. It can travel up to 161 kilometres at speeds of 241 km/h.

Watch the video here

$ACHR ARCHER flies in Abu Dhabi in front of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque 🇦🇪

@ArcherAviation 🦒 pic.twitter.com/iXyL0kT0SN — Louis$ACHR (@LouisBourse) July 2, 2025

Its design combines a fixed wing with 12 electric motors. Six forward tilt motors rotate during flight, allowing the aircraft to shift from vertical lift to forward flight in around 45 seconds, while six rear motors provide additional lift during take-off and landing.

The company plans to introduce an initial Midnight fleet in Abu Dhabi, supported by trained pilots, maintenance teams, operational software and a dedicated passenger booking platform.

Infrastructure is also progressing. Authorities are converting the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal helipad into a hybrid facility for helicopters and eVTOL aircraft, while more than 10 vertiports are planned across the emirate. The first locations include Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Abu Dhabi Island.

AI to improve transport operations

Al Ghfeli said artificial intelligence has become central to transport planning across Abu Dhabi.

Officials are combining data from population growth, housing developments, public transport services, taxi operations and road sensors to forecast demand, improve traffic management and support infrastructure planning.

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The integrated command platform enables transport authorities to anticipate congestion, respond more quickly to incidents and optimise the movement of people across the network.

Seamless travel across transport modes

Al Ghfeli said the long-term objective is to connect every mode of transport into a single mobility ecosystem, allowing passengers to transfer easily between road, sea and air services.

“We have to make sure that the points of interaction between all the three points are there and accessible to the public,” he said.

Speaking on the same panel, Capt Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Group Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said digital technologies are improving port operations by reducing vessel waiting times, lowering fuel consumption and cutting emissions.

Frederico Justus, CEO for the Middle East and South Asia at Egis, said transport planning should evolve alongside urban development to support population growth and create more sustainable, connected cities.

Abu Dhabi Mobility, formerly known as the Integrated Transport Centre, is overseeing the emirate’s transition towards an integrated transport system that includes future technologies such as commercial air taxis.