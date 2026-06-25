Watch: Indian woman wins free Dubai apartment after shopping

Dubai: A 27-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala has become the first winner of a Binghatti studio apartment under the “Win Your Home in Dubai” campaign after entering a prize draw linked to a shopping purchase.

Aysha Ameer, who lives in Dubai, secured the prize in the inaugural weekly draw of the citywide initiative, which allows eligible shoppers to participate by spending at least Dirham 500 at participating retail outlets.

The campaign is jointly organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Chambers, with Binghatti Developers serving as the exclusive real estate partner.

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Ameer said she entered the draw after her husband suggested taking part when they came across advertisements for the campaign at a shopping mall and on social media.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, she said she initially thought the phone call informing her of the prize was a scam. It was only after receiving an official confirmation email that she realised she had won.

During the prize presentation, Ameer said she was still struggling to process the moment. “Oh my God, I still can’t believe it,” she said. Recalling her reaction after learning of the win, she said the first person she called was her husband. “This is huge for us. It’s like a dream come true,” she added.

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Ameer, who got married in 2025, said she and her husband had been planning to buy their first home but delayed those plans because of uncertainty caused by regional tensions earlier this year.

She said winning the apartment came as a complete surprise and described it as a life-changing moment.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ameer holds an MBA in Marketing from Christ University in Bengaluru. She works as a business consultant at Sharjah Media City (Shams) and also serves as a sales team lead at the SRTIP Accelerator. Earlier in her career, she held business development and company formation roles in both India and the UAE.

Weekly draws continue

Launched on May 22, the “Win Your Home in Dubai” campaign runs for 12 weeks and concludes on August 30.

Eligible shoppers can enter the weekly draws by spending at least Dh 500 at participating retail outlets, scanning the campaign QR code and uploading their receipt through the official website.

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More than 1,000 brands across over 4,000 retail outlets are participating in the initiative.

The first 11 weekly draws each offer a Binghatti studio apartment. The final draw will award another studio apartment along with the campaign’s grand prize of a two-bedroom apartment.

Supporting Dubai’s retail sector

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said the initiative was launched to encourage retail spending while giving shoppers the opportunity to win a home.

He said participants only need to spend Dh 500, scan the QR code and upload their receipt to enter the draw.

Weekly winners will continue to be announced until the campaign concludes at the end of August.