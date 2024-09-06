Abu Dhabi announces fire safety jobs for citizens; here is how to apply

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has announced vacant positions in the fire prevention and safety department. This decision is to enhance the emirate’s fire safety measures and ensure the well-being of its residents.
The authority stated that registration for the positions will be open till September 27, inviting eligible citizens to apply.
To be eligible for these positions, applicants must meet the following requirements as reported by Khaleej Times.
- An applicant must be a national of the United Arab Emirates
- Applicant must be above 18 years and not older than 30
- Height must not be less than 160 cm and weight must not be less than 60kg
- Applicant needs to have a Bachelor’s degree or diploma in one of the engineering fields such as Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering – or in Fire Safety
- Applicant needs to pass the medical examination as required
- Applicants have to provide a certificate proving completion of the national service requirements
- Must have a good conduct certificate.
Application Process
To apply for fire safety jobs, citizens of Abu Dhabi can follow these steps.
- Applicants need to visit any official channels which may include the official website or in-person submission at designated centres
- Next, choose the job title “Fire Prevention and Safety”
- Proceed with reviewing the available job positions.
- Review the job requirements.
- Then submit your application.