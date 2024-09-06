Abu Dhabi announces fire safety jobs for citizens; here is how to apply

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has announced vacant positions in the fire prevention and safety department. This decision is to enhance the emirate’s fire safety measures and ensure the well-being of its residents.

The authority stated that registration for the positions will be open till September 27, inviting eligible citizens to apply.

To be eligible for these positions, applicants must meet the following requirements as reported by Khaleej Times.

An applicant must be a national of the United Arab Emirates

Applicant must be above 18 years and not older than 30

Height must not be less than 160 cm and weight must not be less than 60kg

Applicant needs to have a Bachelor’s degree or diploma in one of the engineering fields such as Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Civil, or Electronics Engineering – or in Fire Safety

Applicant needs to pass the medical examination as required

Applicants have to provide a certificate proving completion of the national service requirements

Must have a good conduct certificate.

Application Process

To apply for fire safety jobs, citizens of Abu Dhabi can follow these steps.