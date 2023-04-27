Abu Dhabi announces free ferry rides for 18 days

Abu Dhabi Maritime has announced a free ferry ride between Dalma Island and Jebel Dhanna route from Friday, April 28 to Thursday, May 15 during the Dalma Race Festival.

During the Dalma Race Festival, the passengers of the Dalma Island to Jebel Dhanna ferry will be able to ride for free in both cases.

The Dalma Race Festival, in its sixth edition, will witness more than 3,000 sailors participating in the historic dhow race of over 80 nautical miles (125 kilometers) throughout 18 days.

We are providing ferry transport free of charge on the Dalma Island/Jabel Dhanna route during the 6th edition of the Dalma Race Festival which takes place between 28th April and 15th May in the Al Dhafra Region. pic.twitter.com/Kwy9S6KQxx — Abu Dhabi Maritime | أبوظبي البحرية (@admaritime) April 25, 2023

The race will start on Dalma Island and pass through eight other islands including Sir Bani Yas, Ghasha, Umm Al KurKum, Al Fatayer, Al Bazm, Al Fay, Marawah, and Janana before reaching the finish line at Al Mirfa City.

In addition to the race, the event will witness many traditional and water activities, such as fishing competitions, dominoes, carom tournaments, cycling, running, fireworks, theatrical performances, and cultural performances.

The Children’s Village and Theater will host daily competitions and souvenirs, in addition to heritage and folk competitions, traditional handicrafts and other events for all age groups.

The free ferry service will allow everyone to experience this amazing event live. Interested people can book their tickets and check timings on the official website.