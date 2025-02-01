Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir to celebrate first anniversary

The BAPS Hindu Mandir was inaugurated on February 14, 2024, by Mahant Swami Maharaj and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 1st February 2025 2:56 pm IST
Photo: India in UAE/X

Abu Dhabi: The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, is set to celebrate its first ‘Patotsav’ – a sacred ritual – to mark the anniversary on Sunday, February 2.

The anniversary festivities will kick off with Patotsav rituals at 5:30 am, including prayers for all seven deities, under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj and Brahmaviharidas Swami.

The two-hour ceremony will be followed by cultural performances from 5 pm to 8 pm, showcasing devotional songs, classical dance, and storytelling sessions that celebrate India’s cultural heritage.

The anniversary celebrations will culminate in a ‘Day of Gratitude’ ceremony on February 16, 2025, from 5 pm to 7 pm, honoring the vision behind the BAPS Hindu Mandir and its cultural significance in the Middle East.

The events are open to all visitors, with online registration available.

This monumental Hindu stone temple is famous for its hand-carved architecture and intricate sculptures. It has attracted thousands of visitors since its opening, serving as a place of worship as well as a cultural hub for people interested in learning about diverse faiths and traditions.

The temple’s construction began in 2019, with land generously donated by the UAE government. Over 3,000 people, including skilled artisans, contributed to bringing this spiritual landmark to life.

