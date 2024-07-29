Abu Dhabi fines private firm Rs 22 crore for fake employment

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court has fined a private firm Dirham 10 million (Rs 22,79,85,414) for failing to adhere to the standards and controls regulating Emiratisation in the private sector.

On Monday, July 29, the court ruled that the firm attempted to circumvent Emiratisation targets by appointing 113 citizens in fake positions.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) discovered significant violations in the firm’s Emiratisation procedures, which were then referred to the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution for investigation, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The firm was found to have violated fictitious emiratisations and failed to comply with the “Nafis” programme’s policies for employing national cadres in the private sector.

Also Read India issues travel advisory for Lebanon amid rising tensions

It also revealed that the firm had issued work permits for employees and registered them under the company without real employment to circumvent the law and ministerial decisions regarding Emiratisation targets.

Based on the investigation, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution recommended the firm to a competent court for further investigation, which convicted it and imposed the fine.

Emiratis were required to fill 5 percent of skilled roles in businesses with 50 or more employees by June 30, with fines applied from July 1.

The employment quota is part of a nationwide strategy to ensure that Emiratis fill 10 percent of all skilled positions by the end of 2026.

Firms that fail to meet these objectives may face fines of up to Dirham 48,000 (Rs 10,94,304) for each Emirati they do not hire.