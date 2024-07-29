India issues travel advisory for Lebanon amid rising tensions

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon on Monday, July 29, issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals to exercise caution and remain in contact with the embassy amid rising tensions between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The advisory comes following a rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, killing at least 12 children on Saturday, July 27, and injuring 30 others.

Image issued by Israel’s foreign ministry of 11 of the 12 victims of the Majdal Shams strike. Photo: IDF

This prompts Israel to contemplate military action against the Hezbollah.

An Israeli drone strike outside the southern Lebanese town of Shaqra on Monday, July 29, killed two people and wounded three, including a child, Reuters reported.

In a statement on X, the embassy said, “In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution.”

It also appealed to Indian nationals to remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128.

Advisory for Indian Nationals. pic.twitter.com/SuFyv23dhq — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) July 29, 2024

Tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following Hezbollah’s rocket launch in solidarity with Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.