UAE: June 30 deadline for private firms to meet Emiratisation targets

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged private sector firm with 50 or more employees to meet their half-yearly Emiratisation targets by Sunday, June 30.

The targets aim for a 1 percent increase in the employment of UAE citizens in skilled jobs at firms.

In a statement, the ministry explained that starting on July 1, it will assess firm compliance levels before imposing financial contributions on non-compliant establishments, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It urged companies that have yet to meet their targets to take advantage of the Nafis Programme’s digital platform, which allows them access to a wide pool of qualified Emirati job seekers across various specialisations.

Failure to meet the target will result in a fine of Dirham 48,000 for every Emirati not hired within the first six months of the year.

Calculated at Dirham 8,000 per month per person, penalties pile up for every month a firm is unable to fill the required target.

The monthly fine increases by Dirham 1,000 every year.

Introduced in September 2022, targets aim for a 1 percent increase every six months, with a goal of 2 percent annual increase to 10 percent by 2026.

Smaller businesses with 20-49 employees are required to hire at least one skilled Emirati by the end of this year and another by next year.

The requirement applies to privately owned firms in 14 sectors, including property, education, construction, and health.

Firms that deceive or fabricate authorities about their Emiratisation numbers will face severe penalties.