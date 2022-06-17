Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out in 30-storey building, 19 injured

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 17th June 2022 8:05 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out in 30-storey building, 19 injured
Building where the fire broke out in Al Zahiyah area, Abu Dhabi. (Photo: ADPoliceHQ/Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out in a 30-storey building in Al Zahiyah area of Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

The Abu Dhabi Police said on Twitter, “Teams of Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense are dealing with a fire that broke out this Friday in Al Zahia area in Abu Dhabi.”

“The incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries to 19 individuals who were immediately transferred to hospitals to receive medical care,” Abu Dhabi Police tweeted.

MS Education Academy

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public not to spread false or unverified information about the incident and to seek information from official sources only.

The building has been evacuated as a precaution for residents’ safety, The cause of the fire is not yet known.  

Further updates will be shared as they become available.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button