Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out in 30-storey building, 19 injured

Abu Dhabi: A fire broke out in a 30-storey building in Al Zahiyah area of Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

The Abu Dhabi Police said on Twitter, “Teams of Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense are dealing with a fire that broke out this Friday in Al Zahia area in Abu Dhabi.”

#AbuDhabiPolice and Civil Defence teams continue to deal with a fire in a 30-storey building in the Al Zahia area. The building has been evacuated to ensure the safety of tenants.@adcda997 pic.twitter.com/3DWjRWMIzp — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 17, 2022

“The incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries to 19 individuals who were immediately transferred to hospitals to receive medical care,” Abu Dhabi Police tweeted.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public not to spread false or unverified information about the incident and to seek information from official sources only.

#AbuDhabi_Police and Civil Defence teams are currently dealing with a fire that broke out in the Al Zahia area on Friday afternoon. The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident and will share updates as they become available. @adcda997 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) June 17, 2022

The building has been evacuated as a precaution for residents’ safety, The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further updates will be shared as they become available.