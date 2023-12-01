Abu Dhabi launches first hydrogen-powered taxi

Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 30, announced a trial operation of its first hydrogen-powered taxi.

The pioneering initiative to achieve ideal sustainable urban transport was led by Tawasul Transport, a prominent transport company in collaboration with ADNOC, the Integrated Transport Center (ITC), and Al Futtaim Motors.

It also aims to achieve Abu Dhabi’s environmental goals in line with COP28 and promote high energy consumption efficiency in the emirate.

The trial will evaluate the efficiency of clean fuel operating mechanisms, the distance travelled, and the usage of hydrogen, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

ITC has emphasized the importance of eco-friendly taxis in Abu Dhabi’s global sustainability efforts, urging a swift transition to green transport systems.

The hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai will refuel amid a 100 percent electric driving experience, at the region’s first high-speed green hydrogen pilot fueling station in Masdar City.