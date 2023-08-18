Abu Dhabi restaurant shut down for selling non-halal food

The restaurant will be allowed to run again after issuing the necessary permits to sell non-halal foods and “changing its equipment and sterilising the entire premises thoroughly before reopening to the public".

18th August 2023
Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities shut down a restaurant for selling non-halal food and storing it in the same utensils used to prepare halal food.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority  (Adafsa) raided Birat ‘Manila Restaurant’ located in the Mussafah area and issued a temporary ban on it.

While taking to official social media handle, Adafsa posted, “The restaurant has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health.”

Moreover, it stored and prepared non-halal food using the same equipment as halal food, without adequate separation.

According to the authorities, the restaurant will be allowed to run again after issuing the necessary permits to sell non-halal foods and “changing its equipment and sterilising the entire premises thoroughly before reopening to the public”.

