Abu Dhabi retains top spot as world’s most pandemic-resilient city

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has once again topped the list of the world’s most pandemic-resilient city globally for its advanced and robust infrastructure, commitment and leadership, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

This is according to a report issued by the by Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA), a London-based DeepTech analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group (DKG). A total of 100 cities from around the world have been examined and added to the DKA report.

The report is based on six parameters that city governments have been focusing on to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and demonstrate resilience and readiness for similar public health issues in the future.

Six parameters are—

Government efficiency

Economic resilience

Healthcare management

Quarantine measures

Vaccination strategy

Cultural compliance

A similar report published by the DKA in the first half of 2021 also ranked Abu Dhabi as the top city in the global COVID-19 response.

The recognition reflects the emirate’s comprehensive, efficient and timely COVID-19 pandemic response.

The emirate achieved a COVID-19 testing capacity of over 500,000 tests per day and established 27 drive-through testing and vaccination centres across the emirate with nearly 100 per cent of the community receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi succeeded in increasing the healthcare capacity by 200% pertaining to the number of patient beds at hospitals as well as the increasing number of intensive care beds by 300 per cent.

On a global scale, Abu Dhabi plays a leading role in the efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As the city participated in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutic innovations. Additionally through its contributions to accelerating the pace of the vaccine and medicine development as well as distribution to the world.