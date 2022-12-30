Abu Dhabi to welcome 2023 with record-breaking 40-min fireworks display

The fireworks display will last more than 40 minutes and will include a display of 3,000 drones on December 31 from 4 pm to 2 am.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 30th December 2022 5:58 pm IST
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi is set to welcome the new year with the largest record-breaking firework display that will last for more than 40 minutes at its Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The display at Al Wathba will also include a largest drone show which also aims to break the record for more than 3,000 units lighting up the night sky.

In fact, on New Year’s Eve, December 31, the festival will remain open to visitors until 2 am.

The festival has many other activities and entertainment such as Fun Fair City, Children’s Town, Art District, Flower Garden, Selfie Street and more.

Other fireworks displays are also scheduled across the country to celebrate the New Year such as the famous Burj Khalifa fireworks show. Sharjah also announced a fireworks display and performances at Al Majaz Waterfront to celebrate the New Year.

