Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways launches flash sale on flights

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways on Monday aunched a flash sale on its website.

Etihad is offering a 20 per cent discount on the price of flights until Tuesday, March 14 midnight.

Also Read Ramzan 2023: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

Passengers can get a 20 per cent discount on flights using promo code EYFLASH20.

The discount airfare promotion comes after the UAE carrier successfully switched to the Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS).

The offer is valid on return flights on flights operated by Etihad Airways booked on the airline’s website. It will apply to bookings made between 12 am on March 13 until 11.59 pm March 14 for travel from June 16, 2023 onwards.

Also Read When is the first day of Ramzan 2023?

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s CEO, said: “Amadeus provides us with the tools we need to continue enhancing our guest experience and improving our operations into the future. It will mean further upgrading the digital experience we offer our customers when booking online through etihad.com or using our mobile app and self-service tools, giving them even greater control and flexibility in managing their journey.

“It also gives our valued partners in the travel industry a much richer, relevant and dynamic shopping experience, and supports our continued journey with them.”