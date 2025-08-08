Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque among world’s top 10 attractions in 2025

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) in Abu Dhabi has climbed to eighth place on TripAdvisor’s 2025 list of top global attractions, moving up two spots from last year. It remains the number one landmark in the Middle East.

TripAdvisor’s rankings are based on reviews of over eight million landmarks worldwide, placing SZGM in the top one per cent globally. The mosque welcomes more than seven million visitors each year, with 82 percent coming from abroad.

Dr Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said the mosque’s success reflects the UAE’s vision and the centre’s focus on providing excellent visitor experiences. Efforts include improving facilities, training Emirati youth to guide tours, and offering unique cultural programmes, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours, the ‘Unseen Glimpses’ electric car tour, and 24-hour access through the ‘Sura’ evening tours. These experiences allow guests to explore areas of the mosque not usually open during the day.

The mosque also features exhibition halls, a library, and Souq Al Jami’ – a shopping and dining area. Popular exhibitions highlight Islamic history and culture, while the immersive Diya – A Universe of Light show uses sound and visuals to share the mosque’s message of peace.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah has also gained global recognition, ranking among the top ten per cent of landmarks worldwide.

The SZGM continues to be a leading destination for cultural tourism and peaceful coexistence, supported by facilities like the Al Jami Library and the Light & Peace Museum.

