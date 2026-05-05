ABVP claims it was SFI activists who resorted to violence in HCU

Hyderabad: In response to the allegations against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists of attacking the activists belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) on Hyderabad Central University’s (HCU) campus on Monday evening, May 4; the saffron students claimed that it was the SFI activists who resorted to violence, and not the other way round.

The ABVP activists told Siasat.com that they strongly condemned the unfortunate incident that took place during a drama organised by some students from the Theatre Arts Department on Monday evening at the GB Auditorium in the north campus.

Also Read ABVP activists attack play by SFI, ASA performers at HCU

They said that when it was observed that the students enacting the play based on the famous Marathi playwright, screenwriter and actor Mahesh Elkunchwar on Sunday, the ABVP raised strong objections to its disrespectful portrayal of Hindu culture, religion, and civilisation. They had flagged the university administration about it, and the organisers of the play were informed to shift the venue elsewhere.

“However, they enacted the play again on Monday, despite objections. It is clear that their intent was to spark tensions, especially on a day when the results of assembly elections to four states and a union territory were announced,” observed ABVP HCU Unit President Ayush Singh.

According to the ABVP activists, SFI activists were guarding the auditorium where the play was being enacted, and when they wanted to question the organisers about their intent to insult a community, they were attacked by the red student activists. In the fight which ensued, activists from both sides got injured.

They informed Siasat.com that the SFI activists didn’t even allow the university’s security from entering the auditorium.

“ABVP firmly believes in the right to freedom of expression; however, such expression should not hurt the sentiments of any community or promote disrespect towards cultural values. Here, the student community was hurt, and we condemn this,” Singh stated.

The ABVP activists also observed that the professor who was responsible for organising the play should have acted neutrally, instead of creating a binary between the students by being ideologically biased in the discharge of his academic duties.

“ABVP Karyakartas were attacked by SFI and are under medical treatment now. SFI should end their violent politics, and they don’t deserve any space in the academic environment that disrupts the campus harmony and peace,” said HCU Unit Secretary Antony Basumatary.

The ABVP activists also found fault with the SFI activists dragging the name of HCU Students Union President Shiva Palepu into the matter, claiming he had nothing to do with the violence.

“It is clear from their plans that they are unable to digest their defeat in the students’ union elections,” Antony pointed out.

He informed Siasat.com that ABVP had complained to the concerned university authorities when the play was first enacted on Sunday, and lodged a formal complaint with the university administration again on Tuesday, May 5.