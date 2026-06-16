ABVP protests Telangana govt’s school rationalisation proposal

Hyderabad: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the office of the Director of School Education in Saifabad on Tuesday, June 16, against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent statement about rationalising the number of government schools in the state.

The activists demanded that the state government bring about a Fee Regulation Act to keep a check on the exorbitant fee being charged by private schools and colleges.

The activists also demanded that the state government provide basic infrastructure and facilities in all the government schools, and to build permanent structures for all the Gurukuls in the state, in addition to implementing the National Education Policy of 2020.

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Demanding the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2005, the activists wanted the state government to fill all the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in government schools and government junior colleges.

The ABVP activists warned that if their demands were not met, they will launch a massive agitation against what they termed the state government’s failure in protecting the public education system.