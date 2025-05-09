AC compressor blast in Talab Katta injures two

The condition of the victims is reportedly stable.

AC parts scattered on the floor with firefighters standing nearby responding to the aftermath of an AC blast in Talab Katta that injured two individuals
AC parts scattered on the floor with firefighter standing nearby responding to the aftermath of an AC blast in Talab Katta that injured two individuals

Hyderabad: An AC compressor blast in the Talab Katta area on Friday, May 9, left two individuals injured.

The victims have been identified as Uzair Khan and Syed Ali Hussain.

According to reports, the injured were promptly rushed to Asra Hospital for medical treatment.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Yakutpura Assembly Constituency, Jaffar Hussain Mehraj, along with Dr Sameena from Talab Chanchalam, visited the hospital to meet the injured and ensure they received the best care possible.

The condition of the victims is reportedly stable, and medical professionals continue to monitor their recovery.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

