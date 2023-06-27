Telangana: Two die after AC compressor explodes in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two persons died on the spot after a compressor of an air conditioner’s outdoor unit exploded at a cold storage warehouse of a fruit merchant.

The incident took place on Monday at Barkatpura in Nalgonda town.

The deceased, Khaleem,42, the owner of New Star Fruits, and his employee, Sajeed, 40, died in the explosion. Five of the other workers, who were present there escaped unhurt.

According to Nalgonda Town-I Circle Inspector N Gopi, the incident occurred when the deceased was trying to replace a compressor with a new one.

“It is yet to reach final conclusion, however, it is suspected that the explosion took place due to the leakage of gas from the compressor in the AC’s outdoor unit,” the officer said.

As per reports, the bodies were dismembered beyond recognition due to the supersonic blast and were scattered in the warehouse. The wall of a house next to the warehouse also collapsed.

Following the blast, Panic hit the people in the colony. A CLUES team and bomb squad inspected the blast site.

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao visited the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.