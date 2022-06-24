Academic year 2022-2023; Intermediate to have 100 percent syllabus

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will go with 100 percent syllabus for this academic year 2022-23.

The decision to this effect has already been taken by the intermediate board and it can be implemented from this year onwards.

Due to Covid pandemic, the intermediate board slashed the syllabus by 30 percent and the annual exams were conducted with only 70 percent syllabus during the last two years.

As the covid restrictions are eased out and all colleges are run in full time, the Intermediate board has decided to bring back its 100 percent syllabus and to implement it from this academic year onwards.

Speaking to the media here, Intermediate board secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that both first and second years would be covered with100 percent syllabus and all details with regard to the syllabus would be uploaded on the website soon.