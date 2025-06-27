ACB arrests 3 officials for demanding Rs 30K bribes in separate cases

Hyderabad: Three government officials were caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday, June 26, for demanding bribes of Rs 30,000 in two separate cases.

In one of the cases, panchayat secretary Ananthula Sathish Kumar of Nagulapaati Annaram village, located in Penpahad mandal of Suryapet district was caught by the ACB officials for demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The official demanded a bribe from the complainant for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the gram panchayat regarding charcoal production required to secure permission from the Forest department.

The official later reduced the amount to Rs 8,000 on the complainant’s request, but was caught by the ACB before accepting the bribe.

In the other case, two officials from the Adilabad municipality were caught by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Accounts officer, Battala Raj Kumar and computer operator Kondra Ravi Kumar, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for handing over a cheque for the development works carried out by him over the past two years.

The complainant had executed development works related to CC road drains and high mast lighting, and had pending bills of Rs 60,00,000. The officials had demanded a bribe before handing over a partial payment of Rs 3,80,000.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact the toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).