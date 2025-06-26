Telangana ACB arrests sub-inspector for demanding Rs 10k bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, June 25, arrested a sub-inspector attached to the Kalwakurthy police station in Nagarkurnool district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

SI Jamalpuri Ramchanderji demanded the bribe money for issuing a station bail to the complainant in a case registered against him in the Kalwakurthy police station.

A station bail is different from regular bail. A station bail is granted by a police officer, usually the station house officer (SHO), without the involvement of a court. It is typically given in bailable offences. The accused is released before taken to the court.

Recently, on June 23, ACB had arrested a GHMC official for demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000.

The accused, T Manisha, assistant engineer of GHMC Ward No. 2, Nehru Nagar, Golnaka, Amberpet had demanded a bribe from the complainant to process and forward his bills to her superiors.

She had accepted an amount of Rs 5,000 earlier and was caught while accepting the remaining Rs 10,000.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll toll-free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).