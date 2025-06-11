ACB finds villas, hotels, Thailand wedding in Telangana engineer’s assets

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided 12 premises linked to Telangana irrigation executive engineer Sridhar on Tuesday, June 10, unveiling suspected illegal assets and lavish spending, including a destination wedding for his son, several villas and flats.
Sridhar, a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which is under probe over financial irregularities, is being questioned by ACB officials over disproportionate assets and wealth.
Posted in the CAD Division 8 of the irrigation department at the SSRSP camp in Choppadandi, Sridhar owns a four-storey building in Malakpet, a 4500 square feet flat in SKY HIGH, a premium gated community in Shaikpet, a luxury villa in Urjit gated enclave, Tellapur, a G+3 building in Warangal, and business stakes in multiple hotels in Karimnagar. Additionally, he has spent crores on his son’s destination wedding in Thailand.
A case has been booked against him by the officials who have seized financial documents, property papers, and transaction records, which are being scanned for links to corruption in irrigation contracts.