ACB finds villas, hotels, Thailand wedding in Telangana engineer’s assets

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided 12 premises linked to Telangana irrigation executive engineer Sridhar on Tuesday, June 10, unveiling suspected illegal assets and lavish spending, including a destination wedding for his son, several villas and flats.

Sridhar, a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which is under probe over financial irregularities, is being questioned by ACB officials over disproportionate assets and wealth.

Posted in the CAD Division 8 of the irrigation department at the SSRSP camp in Choppadandi, Sridhar owns a four-storey building in Malakpet, a 4500 square feet flat in SKY HIGH, a premium gated community in Shaikpet, a luxury villa in Urjit gated enclave, Tellapur, a G+3 building in Warangal, and business stakes in multiple hotels in Karimnagar. Additionally, he has spent crores on his son’s destination wedding in Thailand.

Also Read GHMC seizes mall in Hyderabad for lacking occupancy certificate

A case has been booked against him by the officials who have seized financial documents, property papers, and transaction records, which are being scanned for links to corruption in irrigation contracts.