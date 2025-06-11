GHMC seizes mall in Hyderabad for lacking occupancy certificate

The sudden action caused panic among Hyderabad mall employees, many of whom expressed concern over job security.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th June 2025 5:15 pm IST
Mangalya Shopping Mall in Hyderabad
Mangalya Shopping Mall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, June 11, seized Mangalya Shopping Mall at RTC X Roads for operating without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the past eight months.

According to reports, the mall continued its operations despite repeated notices from the civic body. With the management failing to comply, GHMC town planning officials sealed the premises under section 461 (A) of the GHMC Act.

The sudden action caused panic among Hyderabad mall employees, many of whom expressed concern over job security.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th June 2025 5:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button