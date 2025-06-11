GHMC seizes mall in Hyderabad for lacking occupancy certificate

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday, June 11, seized Mangalya Shopping Mall at RTC X Roads for operating without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the past eight months.

According to reports, the mall continued its operations despite repeated notices from the civic body. With the management failing to comply, GHMC town planning officials sealed the premises under section 461 (A) of the GHMC Act.

The sudden action caused panic among Hyderabad mall employees, many of whom expressed concern over job security.