ACB nabs Patancheru irrigation official for Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana raided the Patancheru Irrigation sub-division Office, Sangareddy district, and caught an official red-handed while taking a bribe.

An assistant engineer (AEE) in the irrigation department, Gummadila Ravi Kishore, was caught accepting Rs 1 lakh as a part of a Rs 7 lakh bribe, according to officials at ACB. The bribe was said to be demanded to give No Objection Certificate (NOC) for land not covered by Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone.

A department official, Ramaswamy, escaped before ACB officials reached the place. AEE Ravi Kishore is being questioned by ACB teams, and according to reports, lakhs of rupees have been seized from the office.