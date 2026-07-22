ACB raids TGREDCO official over disproportionate assets probe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, July 22, conducted simultaneous searches at the residence, office and other properties linked to Mutyam Venkataramana, a Deputy Engineer (DE) of Telangana TRANSCO who is currently working on deputation at the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO).

The searches were launched following allegations that the official had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Several ACB teams carried out raids at his house, office and properties allegedly owned by his relatives and benamis at multiple locations.

ACB verifying documents

The searches were continuing at the time of filing this report. The ACB is verifying documents, financial records and other evidence to ascertain the value and extent of the assets. Further details are awaited.