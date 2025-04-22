ACB Telangana nabs three municipal officials for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The deputy executive engineer and two work inspectors from the Nagaram Municipal office in Medchal-Malkajgiri district were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

The accused have been identified as Sudarshanam Raghu, V Rakesh, and Suresh.

According to reports, the bribe was sought in exchange for clearing pending bills amounting to Rs 11,00,000 for a CC road work executed by the complainant.

The accused initially demanded Rs. 1,30,000 but settled for Rs. 1,00,000 after negotiations.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials apprehended them while they were accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has requested citizens file complaint over bribery by government officials on the ACB’s toll free number 1064. Complaints can also be filed on WhatsApp at 944-044-6106 or via social media on Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB).