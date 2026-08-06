ACB traps Jagtial Grama Palana Officer in Rs 5,000 bribe case

Hyderabad: A Grama Palana Officer (GPO) posted at Atmakur village in Jagtial district was caught by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, August 6, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant in exchange for an official favour.

According to the ACB, the accused, Maathe Rajesh, 37, was serving as the Grama Palana Officer at Atmakur village in Metpalli mandal. Acting on a complaint, officials of the ACB’s Karimnagar Unit laid a trap at the GPO office and apprehended him while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe.

The officer had allegedly sought the money to submit an enquiry report prepared by him regarding the correction of the complainant’s name in a patta passbook to higher revenue authorities.

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During the trap, the accused allegedly instructed the complainant to place the bribe amount in his handbag. ACB officials recovered the tainted cash from the bag, and a chemical test conducted on the relevant portion of the handbag yielded a positive result, confirming contact with the treated currency notes.

The ACB said the officer had abused his official position by demanding and accepting illegal gratification. He was taken into custody and will be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Karimnagar. Further investigation is underway.

The identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons.