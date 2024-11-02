Accused in Muthyalamma idol desecration sent for judicial remand

Hyderabad: The accused in the case of the desecration of deity Muthyalamma’s idol in Secunderabad was produced before the court and has been sent for judicial remand on Saturday, November 2.

According to the police, Salman Salim Thakur, native of Maharastra, has a criminal record of being involving in similar offences in Mumbai in the past.

The accused had come to Hyderabad to attend the English House Academy, located in the Metropolis Hotel Building in Secunderabad.

In the wee hours of October 14, the accused Salman Salim Thakur had trespassed into the Muthyalamma temple in Kummariguda by breaking open the lock, and damaged the deity’s idol.

The locals who observed the act of the accused stopped him while fleeing, and in the scuffle he sustained injuries. Later, he was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

After he recovered from the injuries, police arrested him on Friday, November 1, and remanded him to judicial custody on Saturday.

The case is being investigated by J Vijaya Saradhi, ACP, SIT, CCS, Hyderabad and under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of police, CCS, DD, Hyderabad.

In its appeal to the public, the police department has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and that it will continue to uphold law and order with diligence.

Further urging the public not to believe in the rumors being spread by the agitators, the police department asserted the need for people’s cooperation in preventing and combating crime in Hyderabad..