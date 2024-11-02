Hyderabad: Congress leader’s facebook account hacked and deleted

Indira Shobhan lodged complaint with cyber crime police alleging that BRS' social media team was targeting her using filthy language

Congree leader Indira Shobhan lodges complaint with Cyber Crime police station.

Hyderabad: Congress leader Indira Shobhan has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station in Hyderabad on Saturday, alleging that BRS’ social media team has hacked her facebook account and deleted it.

She also complained against Facebook for failing to protect her account from getting deleted without her notice.

Indira had posted a five-second reel on her Facebook page after the raid on the farmhouse of Raj Pakala on October 27, in which she had mentioned ‘Drug Rao’ and ‘Drama Rao.’

She alleged that after that reel went viral, the fake social media accounts of BRS workers started targeting her, by hurling filthy abuses against her and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

She told Siasat.com that she was shocked to receive an email from Facebook that her account has been deleted, and BRS workers were targeting her on all her other social media platforms.

“These people are doing this at a very high level. I had a network of 50,000 people on facebook, and now it has all been deleted now. All the information has been erased permanently,” she said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 66-C, 66-D and 67 of the IT Act, and sections 79 and 352 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

