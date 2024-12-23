Accused in vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad granted bail

Hyderabad: Six accused persons who reportedly vandalized Allu Arjun’s residence located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, yesterday have been granted bail today.

Speaking to media persons, Advocate Ramdas said the accused were produced at a Hyderabad court this morning, which granted them bail.

#Hyderabad



The six accused who suddenly rushed to the #AlluArjun 's residence at #JubileeHills and pelted #tomatoes, damaged flower pots and manhandled security staff were arrested by Jubilee Hills police yesterday and produced at a court, today the court granted bail, said… pic.twitter.com/DBvFdGQbtq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 23, 2024

Stones, tomatoes pelted at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad

The protesters were seen holding placards, pelting the house in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad with stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots, and demanding that the actor take care of the victim’s family.

The group of attackers attempted to force entry into the actor’s house and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore from the actor for the family of the 35-year-old woman who died during a stampede at the cinema hall in Hyderabad where the actor had arrived for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun’s residence attacked with tomatoes



A group of miscreants attacked Allu Arjun's residence on Sunday, December 22 by throwing tomatoes and damaging flower pots.



The group reportedly raised slogans demanding justice for the family of Revathi. pic.twitter.com/iMnuQTsTDD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 22, 2024

Actor was arrested

Earlier, the actor was arrested from his house in Hyderabad and was taken in for questioning by the cops. The Pushpa 2: The Rule actor also expressed his discontent at the police entering his bedroom, reportedly telling them it was wrong on their part to invade his private space.

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a fan’s death at Sandhya Theatre. On December 4, during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, leaving a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd.

She lost her life, and her son was hospitalized in critical condition. The cops arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.

With inputs from IANS