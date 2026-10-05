Accused of molestation, Delhi IPS officer gets additional charge

New Delhi: Within days of an independent woman journalist accusing him of molestation during a protest, Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat was given a temporary charge as Additional DCP on Monday, October 5.

The 2018 batch officer is currently posted as SDPO, Connaught Place.

The notification from the Government of National Capital Territory states that this appointment is temporary and “will cease to exist as and when the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, fills the post of Addl Deputy Commissioner of Police on a regular basis”.

Reports also suggest that police said it was a part of a routine order and that the request was sent much before the molestation charge.

Sharing this development on X, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) legal head Ratna Singh wrote, “Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat, who is allegedly accused of molesting women journalists, has been promoted to Additional DCP. In India, you get promoted if accused of a crime. You get welcomed with a garland.”

Pointing out that the Delhi Police has yet to register the FIR of the woman journalist who accused Bhagat of molestation, Singh asked, “Kya hi chal raha hai (What is going on?) Shame!”

Sharing the news, CJP also asked, “What kind of system are we living in, where an allegation of molestation is followed by a promotion?”

Delhi Police statement on assault allegations

Addressing the allegations of physical assault on women protesters, earlier in the evening the New Delhi DCP account shared an official clarification wherein it said, “Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading.

“Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard. Detentions and releases are carried out in accordance with the applicable law and prescribed procedures. Male protesters who were detained were released within the stipulated time period, following due process of law.”

Also Read Woman alleging ACP molestation, 17 others detained in Delhi

It went on to say that any claim “suggesting otherwise is factually incorrect”.

In a related development, the Delhi Police shared guidelines for journalists covering protests. It says they should carry a valid ID that should be visible at all times. They should make sure their presence does not obstruct police operations and should “position themselves in a manner that distinguishes them from protesters”.

The story matters, So does how you get it!

Guidelines for journalists.#DPUpdates #EthicsofJournalism pic.twitter.com/Uu4nguCbJk — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 5, 2026

This post clearly comes in the wake of the harassment allegations; however, nowhere has the Delhi Police issued a statement addressing the molestation charge.

Meanwhile, complaints from three women journalists have been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.