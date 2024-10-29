Act fast, save lives: Experts urge public awareness on strokes, their consequences

Hyderabad: On World Stroke Day, October 29, experts in neurology made an urgent appeal to create public awareness about strokes. The strokes are life-threatening, specialists in the field said.

Speaking at a press conference neuro-specialists from Glenfield Mallareddy Brain and Heart Hospital emphasized the importance of managing strokes within a four-hour window from onset, as delays can lead to severe, often irreversible brain damage.

Dr. Shakeeb Ahrar, a neuro-physician, explained, “A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, either by a blockage or a rupture in a blood vessel.”

There are two primary types of strokes. The first, ischemic stroke—the most common form—accounts for the majority of stroke cases. It occurs when a blood clot or build-up of plaque blocks a major artery in the brain, preventing essential oxygen from reaching brain tissue, noted neurosurgeon Dr. Mohammed Ali.

Also Read Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute shares vital tips for a safe Diwali

The second type, hemorrhagic stroke, occurs when a blood vessel within the brain bursts, causing blood to spill into nearby tissue. This increases pressure on the brain and can lead to severe complications, warned neurosurgeon Dr. Satish Kumar.

Describing common symptoms, general physician and dialectologist Dr. Mohammed Yousuf explained that the FAST acronym aids in identifying early stroke signs: F stands for Facial drooping, A for Arm weakness, S for Speech difficulty, and T for Time to call emergency services immediately. Dr. Younus Ansari urged the public to seek early diagnosis at the first signs of a stroke.

Neurologists further highlighted that lifestyle factors such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption increase stroke risk. They advised regular monitoring of cholesterol levels, particularly LDL or “bad” cholesterol, which should ideally remain below 100 mg/dL to minimize risk.

“Every minute during a stroke results in the loss of over 1.2 million brain cells, which cannot be repaired,” they cautioned. Doctors emphasized that early detection through scans and diagnostic assessments can significantly reduce long-term effects.

The experts called on the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, stay vigilant about stroke symptoms, and act quickly upon recognizing any signs to reduce both the severity and prevalence of stroke cases.