Act tough against jihadi terrorists: VHP to Telangana police

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday, October 26, demanded the Telangana police to act tough against criminal elements and to hesitate to “do encounters” to keep the citizens safe and secure.

VHP Telangana chief spokesperson Pagudakula Bala Swamy in a video message said “Jihadi terrorists” with huge numbers are “without any fear” attacking and killing the policemen in the state.

“Criminals are attacking IPS officers without fear of law and consequences. The police find a solution to the problem and if need be don’t hesitate to do encounters to see that citizens are safe,” said Balaswamy.

His comments were in reference to the shocking incident wherein Hyderabad South East Zone’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Chaitanya Kumar was allegedly attacked by a mobile phone thief on Saturday, October 25, when police attempted to apprehend him.

The incident occurred near the Victoria Playground in Chaderghat. DCP Chaitanya was on his way to the office after post-meeting with the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, in Banjara Hills.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the thief has been identified as Mohammed Omar Ansari from Kamathipura.

The VHP spokesperson demanded the Telangana police file a charge sheet in time against criminals and send them to jail. “The police should come clear as to why they are not taking tough action against the Jihadi terrorist. They should openly say who is preventing them from taking action,” said Balaswamy.