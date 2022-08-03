Action against Tihar jail officials for providing special treatment to influential inmates

Published: 3rd August 2022
New Delhi: Delhi’s Tihar jail authorities have taken action against some prison officials for providing special facilities to a few influential prisoners.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated this in Rajya Sabha while replying to a question on providing “all kind of facilities to the influential prisoners” by the jail staff of Tihar jail using illegal means.

“As per the inputs provided by the Director General (Prisons), Tihar jail, two such instances have come to notice during last three years. Appropriate action has been taken against delinquent officials as per law,” he said in a written reply.

