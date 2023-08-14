Action being taken against social media post falsely quoting CJI Chandrachud, says SC

Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities, it added .

IANS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that action was being taken by the law enforcement authorities against a social media post using a file photograph of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and falsely quoting him to provoke public for protest against the authorities.

“The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post,” said the press note released by the Public Relations Office of the Supreme Court.

