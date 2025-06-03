Active COVID-19 cases in India cross 4000; five deaths reported in 24 hrs

India’s active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 4,000 mark, with Kerala remaining the most affected state, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, June 3.

The country currently has 4,026 active cases, marking a significant rise from 257 active patients on May 22. By May 31, the number had already surged to 3,395 before climbing further to the current figure.

In the last 24 hours, five fresh deaths have been reported one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, and two in Maharashtra. Since January this year, a total of 37 deaths have been recorded across the country.

Kerala records 1,446 active cases

Kerala tops the list with 1,446 active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 494, Gujarat with 397, and Delhi with 393 cases. Despite the increase in numbers, official sources stated on May 31 that the COVID-19 situation is being closely monitored.

They emphasised that the severity of infections remains low, with most patients under home care, and reassured the public that there is no cause for worry.

Experts urge vigilance, but no cause for alarm

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Rajiv Behl, explained on Monday that genome sequencing of samples from West and South India has shown that the variants responsible for the current rise in cases are not severe and are subvariants of Omicron only. He said, “The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron including LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. The first three have been found in more number of cases.”

“We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment overall, we should monitor, be vigilant, but there is no cause to worry,” Dr. Behl added.

(With inputs from PTI)