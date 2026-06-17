Activists reject MRDCL’s response on Musi rejuvenation objections

Hyderabad: The Musi Jan Andolan (MJA) has rejected the response sent by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) regarding the objections/suggestions raised and submitted to the Cabinet sub-committee on the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

Activists stated that MRDCL’s response revealed a lack of proper understanding of the issues raised by them.

The manner in which our representation was referred to the MRDCL reinforces public suspicion that the public consultation process has been reduced to a mere procedural formality.

“We urge the Cabinet Sub-Committee to independently discharge the responsibilities assigned to it under GO Rt No. 406 (dated March 27, 2026) rather than delegating its role to the implementing agency,” the activists stated.

The activists believed that MRDCL, which was established as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project’s implementation, lacked the political or statutory authority to make decisions on critical issues such as river basin planning, large-scale displacement, environmental sustainability, land acquisition, public finance, and democratic accountability.

During a press conference held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday, June 17, they questioned how MRDCL, the very agency implementing the project, came to respond on behalf of the Cabinet sub-committee and sought clarity.

“MJA opines that MRDCL’s reply appears to be a mechanical response, failing to grasp the essence of the points we presented. Legal concepts such as inalienable property rights, promissory estoppel, estoppel against statute, and Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) were never mentioned in the representation submitted by MJA,” the activists noted.

The activists stated that critical questions regarding environmental impacts, displacement, the project’s financial burden, transparency, the river ecosystem, land acquisition, and democratic consultations remained unanswered.

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Transparency and public disclosure remain absent.

“A major concern is the government’s continued refusal to place key project-related documents in the public domain. In our representation, MJA demanded the disclosure of essential documents such as Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports, hydrological studies, river boundary maps, floodplain assessments, and financial estimates.

However, instead of releasing these documents, MRDCL stated that the matter of their disclosure is under consideration. This is far from a satisfactory response. Meaningful public consultation cannot take place unless project information is made available to the public in English, Telugu, and Urdu,” MJA stated.

The activists felt that if the government was confident that the project served the public interest, there was no justifiable reason to withhold key documents from citizens, affected communities, experts, and independent researchers.

They stressed that the Musi River required a scientific river-basin restoration approach that prioritised reducing pollution, ecological rejuvenation, natural flows, flood resilience, and the protection of riverbank communities.

“We urge the Cabinet Sub-committee to comprehensively re-examine the entire project, rather than merely overseeing the implementation of a pre-determined riverfront model. Additionally, alternatives that minimise displacement and reduce the financial burden on the state must be examined,” they urged.

Concerns Regarding Land Acquisition and Social Impact Assessment

The MJA demanded the implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act, 2013) in its original form, including the mandatory conduct of a Social Impact Assessment (SIA).

It also called for the withdrawal of the amendment to the LARR Act of 2017.

“The process of acquiring thousands of acres of land and structures is proceeding without exploring alternatives that would result in less displacement. The MJA demands that the government clarify the criteria used to identify the thousands of acres of land and structures for acquisition,” the activists stated.

MJA demands

The Musi Jan Andolan urged the state government to reconsider withdrawing the land acquisition process currently underway pursuant to GO 921 and other orders related to the Musi Riverfront Development Project, and that all DPRs, EIA studies, maps, and project documents be made accessible to the public.

They sought a minimum period of 60 days to be provided for public objections and suggestions, and incorporation of the original safeguards of the LARR Act, 2013 and the Social Impact Assessment in the project.