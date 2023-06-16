Actor Harshvardhan Rane enjoys Mandi in Tolichowki, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, renowned for its rich culinary heritage, offers a plethora of lip-smacking dishes. Undoubtedly, Biryani has always been the star of the show. Apart from it, one more dish that has been rapidly gaining popularity and captivating the taste buds of both locals and celebrities alike is Mandi. This flavorful rice and meat dish has become a trending sensation in recent years.

Several Bollywood and Tollywood stars have been frequently spotted relishing Mandi and exploring the diverse flavours it has to offer. Munawar Faruqui, a popular comedian, and Johnny Lever’s family are among the notable personalities who have embraced Mandi as a must-try delicacy. Sana Khan and Gauahar Khan have also expressed their love for Mandi, adding to its rising popularity.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Mandi Affair In Hyderabad

The latest celeb to join the list of Mandi lovers is Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane. Known for his diverse roles and charming on-screen presence, Rane recently enjoyed the flavoursome Mandi at a popular eatery ‘Aazebo: The Royal Arabian Restaurant’ located in Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Ayub, the owner of Aazebo said, “Harsh was impressed with the flavour of both Mandi and Bhukari rice, he did state that the mutton was his personal favourite as it was tender and very juicy and he liked it very much. He also liked the seating style as it was the first time he had food in a restaurant where he was supposed to sit down on the floor. Harsh had a really great food experience at our restaurant.”

“The search for the best mandi ends here at Aazebo,” he concluded.

Apart from Mandi, Harshvardhan Rane also tried Sheek kebab, Syrian grill, Faham chicken starter, and Fruit ka mittha here.

Mandi – A Gastronomic Delight

Mandi is a traditional Arabic dish that has found its way into the hearts of Hyderabadis. It is prepared by slow-cooking marinated meat, typically mutton or chicken, over aromatic rice, with a blend of spices and herbs. The meat becomes incredibly tender and infused with rich flavours, while the rice absorbs the essence of the meat, resulting in a harmonious and mouthwatering combination.