Actor Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chaired by Haasan, MNM's administrative and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held in Chennai on Sunday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th December 2022 3:56 pm IST
Kamal Haasan releases MNM manifesto; promises income for women by honing skills
Kamal Haasan.

Chennai: Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi.

According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.

MNM spokesperson Murali Appas told PTI that party workers, led by their leader Haasan, would take part in the Gandhi-led foot march in the national capital. “Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers,” he said.

Chaired by Haasan, MNM’s administrative and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held here on Sunday.

