Actor Tharun Clarifies Ongoing Wedding Rumors with Mega Princess

Hyderabad: Tharun, a well-known Tollywood actor of the 90’s, recently put an end to rumours that he was getting married to Niharika Konidela, a member of the illustrious mega family in Tollywood. The rumours had taken the internet by storm, with fans and media alike excited about the potential union. However, the actor has responded to the allegations, calling them baseless and mere gossip.

The Telugu film industry was recently abuzz with rumours that Tharun would marry a member of the Mega family. However, the reports did not reveal the identity of the bride-to-be, leading to further speculation among fans and the media.

Tharun’s statement on social media Tarun addressed the ongoing gossip on social media, putting all rumours to rest. The actor confirmed in a clear and concise statement that the rumours of his supposed wedding were completely false. He assured his supporters that any significant changes in his personal life would be communicated via official social media platforms or the media.

Divorce of Niharika Konidela Niharika Konidela’s recent divorce from her husband, Chaitanya JV, fueled speculation. Niharika and Tarun divorced after two years of marriage, sparking speculation about her possible involvement with Tarun.

The actor’s statement emphasized the importance of privacy and urged everyone to avoid believing or spreading false rumours. Tarun’s dedication to transparency and openness in sharing major life events with his fans was evident in his candid message.

As the dust settles on the wedding rumours, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Tharun’s clarifications have put an end to the audience’s fervent guessing game, reaffirming the actor’s commitment to truthfulness and honesty. As he continues to shine on the big screen, the actor’s devoted fan base eagerly awaits his next film endeavors, which will celebrate the essence of his talent and charisma.