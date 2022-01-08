Actress Trisha tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th January 2022 2:23 pm IST
Actress Trisha tests positive for COVID-19
Actress Trisha Krishnan

Chennai: Actress Trisha, one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress, who went to London to celebrate the New Year, took to social media to make the announcement.

She said, “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Four actors from TV show ‘Pandya Store’ get COVID-19 positive

“Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today, thanks to my vaccinations.

“I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hope to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button