Actress, who left acting for Islam, hints at returning to dramas

Mumbai: Former Pakistani actress Sanam Chaudhry, who left showbiz in 2021 to follow a religious path, is once again grabbing headlines and this time for hinting at a possible comeback to television, but with clear boundaries.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the former drama star was asked by a fan, “Will you join the drama industry again with your hijab?” To this, Sanam responded, “I can join if the drama has a message that brings viewers closer to Allah, and if I am allowed to work within my boundaries — properly in hijab.”

This statement has sparked curiosity among fans and followers, many of whom respected her earlier decision to step away from fame.

Sanam, who starred in several hit dramas and earned critical acclaim for performances in Aasmanon Pay Likha, Zindagi Tujh Ko Jiya, and Ghar Titli Ka Par, had stunned fans when she publicly announced her retirement from the entertainment industry.

Back in 2021, she removed most of her social media photos and released a video stating her decision to “turn to Allah,” thanking fans for their warm encouragement and promising to stay true to her new spiritual journey. She said, “Those following the religious path have such pure hearts. Everyone is congratulating and welcoming me to the right path with beautiful words. And everyone is ready to teach me from the Quran. So much motivation already! May Allah guide us all!” Sanam had also requested PR firms to not send her any packages for promotions.

Sanam tied the knot with singer Somee Chohan in 2019 and embraced motherhood the following year.

Now, with her recent Instagram response, fans are speculating whether a meaningful, message-driven comeback could be on the cards soon.