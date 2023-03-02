Adani’s net worth jumps again as stocks register massive gain today

Gautam Adani whose net worth dipped significantly over the past month has begun to climb up again making him one of the top 30 richest persons in the world’s billionaire list following surge in stocks’ value. Continuing yesterday’s trend, today, he once again emerged as the top winner on the world’s rich list.

The businessman who recently slipped out of the world’s top 35 billionaires list is slowly climbing up in the list. With a current net worth of USD 39 billion, he is in the 27th position on the list.

As of now, all of the Adani Group stocks are trading in green. The highest surge is seen in Adani Transmission stocks which are locked in its upper circuit.

Adani stocks lock in upper circuits

The stocks of Adani Group companies that were bleeding for the past few days have started witnessing a reversal since day-before-yesterday. Today, all of the Adani stocks are trading in green.

Adani Green, Adani Power, and Adani Transmission shares are currently locked in their upper circuits whereas, shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cements, NDTV, and Adani Total Gas Limited are trading in green.

Adani Total Gas shares rise

Adani Total Gas stocks that were locked in its lower circuit in the past 23 out of 25 sessions started trading in green yesterday. Today too, it has jumped by over two percent.

It was the most hardly hit company following Hindenburg’s report against the Adani group. Till day-before-yesterday, it lost 82.5 percent in 24 sessions.

Reason for rebound in Adani group stock prices

Adani Group’s stocks experienced a significant dip in their value due to allegations made by the report.

However, the stocks bounced back on Tuesday following reports of Gautam Adani’s plan to repay or prepay share-backed loans worth USD 690 million to USD 790 million by the end of March.

This move is aimed at improving the conglomerate’s credit profile. The news has had a positive impact on Adani stocks, which have been on an upward trend.

The move is expected to reassure investors and analysts, who had been concerned about the allegations made against the research company.

From top loser to winner in the billionaire list

Adani who has emerged as the top loser sees rise in net worth today. In one day today, his net worth surged by USD 3.9 billion.

Today’s top five winners

Name Current net worth (in billion USD) Change in net worth (in million USD) Change in net worth (in percentage) Country Gautam Adani 39 +3900 +10.97 India Ma Huateng 38.4 +1900 +5.17 China Carlos Slim Helu 91.6 +1600 +1.75 Mexico Klaus-Michael Kuehne 37.7 +1500 +4.19 Germany Andrew Forrest 21 +1200 +6.20 Australia

Today’s top five losers