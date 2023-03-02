Adani’s net worth jumps again as stocks register massive gain today

Adani Green, Adani Power, and Adani Transmission shares are currently locked in their upper circuits

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 2nd March 2023 12:35 pm IST
Gautam Adani stocks
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani whose net worth dipped significantly over the past month has begun to climb up again making him one of the top 30 richest persons in the world’s billionaire list following surge in stocks’ value. Continuing yesterday’s trend, today, he once again emerged as the top winner on the world’s rich list.

The businessman who recently slipped out of the world’s top 35 billionaires list is slowly climbing up in the list. With a current net worth of USD 39 billion, he is in the 27th position on the list.

As of now, all of the Adani Group stocks are trading in green. The highest surge is seen in Adani Transmission stocks which are locked in its upper circuit.

Adani stocks lock in upper circuits

The stocks of Adani Group companies that were bleeding for the past few days have started witnessing a reversal since day-before-yesterday. Today, all of the Adani stocks are trading in green.

Adani Green, Adani Power, and Adani Transmission shares are currently locked in their upper circuits whereas, shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC, Ambuja Cements, NDTV, and Adani Total Gas Limited are trading in green.

Adani stocks

Adani Total Gas shares rise

Adani Total Gas stocks that were locked in its lower circuit in the past 23 out of 25 sessions started trading in green yesterday. Today too, it has jumped by over two percent.

It was the most hardly hit company following Hindenburg’s report against the Adani group. Till day-before-yesterday, it lost 82.5 percent in 24 sessions.

Reason for rebound in Adani group stock prices

Adani Group’s stocks experienced a significant dip in their value due to allegations made by the report.

However, the stocks bounced back on Tuesday following reports of Gautam Adani’s plan to repay or prepay share-backed loans worth USD 690 million to USD 790 million by the end of March.

This move is aimed at improving the conglomerate’s credit profile. The news has had a positive impact on Adani stocks, which have been on an upward trend.

The move is expected to reassure investors and analysts, who had been concerned about the allegations made against the research company.

From top loser to winner in the billionaire list

Adani who has emerged as the top loser sees rise in net worth today. In one day today, his net worth surged by USD 3.9 billion.

Today’s top five winners

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Gautam Adani39+3900+10.97India
Ma Huateng38.4+1900+5.17China
Carlos Slim Helu91.6+1600+1.75Mexico
Klaus-Michael Kuehne37.7+1500+4.19Germany
Andrew Forrest21+1200+6.20Australia

Today’s top five losers

NameCurrent net worth (in billion USD)Change in net worth (in million USD)Change in net worth (in percentage)Country
Jeff Bezos115.4-2000-1.74US
Elon Musk194.6-1900-0.97US
Larry Ellison111-1300-1.14US
Steve Ballmer80.1-796-0.98US
Jim Walton60.3-656-1.08US

