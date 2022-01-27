Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as India’s richest person

Mumbai: Gautam Adani, founder, and chairman of Adani Group on Thursday replaced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in India.

Currently, his net worth stands at $89.5 billion whereas Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is $89.4 billion. Adani’s net worth increased significantly over the past few months due to the surge in the share prices of his companies.

Business of Adani

He is the founder of Adani Group which is the largest port operator in India.

Recently, Adani Group and South Korea’s POSCO agreed to explore business cooperation opportunities, including the establishment of a green, environment-friendly Integrated Steel Mill at Mundra, Gujarat, as well as other businesses. The investment is estimated to be up to USD 5 Billion.

The non-binding MoU signed between POSCO and Adani intends to further collaborate at the group business level in various industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics in response to carbon reduction requirements.

Top five richest persons in India

Ambani and Adani occupy the first and second positions respectively in the list of top five richest persons in India. The other persons are as follow:

Name Net worth Industry Gautam Adani $89.5 B Industrial Mukesh Ambani $89.4 B Diversified Shiv Nadar $26.6B Technology Radhakishan Damani $19.9B Retail Lakshmi Mittal $18.3B Steel

Adani’s net worth surpasses richest woman in the world’s

The net worth of Adani has also surpassed the net worth of the richest woman in the world, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Currently, Meyers’ net worth is $82.9 billion.

Sensex down by nearly 1000 points

On Thursday, equity indices opened in red with Sensex down by 970.39 points and Nifty down by 258.80 points at 10:38 a.m.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1.68 percent at 56887.76. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16992.15, down by 285.80 points or 1.65 percent.