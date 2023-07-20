Add ‘no caste, no religion’ options to birth certificates: Telangana HC

The court observed that every citizen has the freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25, to choose not to practice any religion or caste.

Updated: 20th July 2023 3:47 pm IST
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to include columns of ‘no caste’ and ‘no religion’ in online applications for birth certificates.

The order was issued in response to a writ petition seeking recognition for not specifying religion or caste in the birth certificate of their children.

Directing the principal secretary, education department, and commissioner of municipal administration the court expressed that every citizen has the freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25 (guarantees the freedom of conscience, the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion to all citizens) of the Constitution, to choose not to practice any religion or caste.

This freedom is protected under Article 19 of the Constitution (Freedom of Speech and Expression).

