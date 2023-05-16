“Adil Khan is planning to kill me,” says Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant who is currently fighting a legal battle with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani has now levelled a few shocking allegations against him. She claimed that her jailed husband is planning to kill her. The actress said that her husband has asked a killer to kill her as he is in Mysore jail.

In a video shared by E-Times on their Instagram, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying, ”I am reading duas to stay safe from enemies. I just found out that Adil is planning to kill me in jail. He gave my death contract to a killer from jail. All I have to tell him is that Adil, I have read the dua and I am sure Allah will accept my prayers. You cannot kill me, why do you want to do this? For property and revenge?”

Rakhi Sawant also shared a voice note with the entertainment portal. “I have come to know something that I want to tell you. I want to keep my identity hidden and I am your well-wisher. There were few people in Adil’s room, he asked a few people to make a deal to kill you. He has been planning for some time now, he was even holding you responsible in front of the superintendent and even ready to buy all the policemen here,” the man in the voice note said. He also suggested the actress keep his identity hidden. The man in the voice note also claimed that Adil might get bail within this month.

Talking about the current status of her relationship with her husband, Rakhi said, “Adil keeps calling me from the jail every day, keeps saying I love you, take me back. I told him that I have forgiven you but stay away from me.”

Adil Khan Durrani was arrested after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. Rakhi and Adil’s private nikah took place on May 29, 2022, but the actress shared it officially with her fans on the 11th of January 2023.