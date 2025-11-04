Adilabad airport project gets state nod for 700-acre land acquisition

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved land acquisition for the proposed airport in Adilabad. Orders have been issued to the district collector to acquire 700 acres of land required for the airport expansion project.

The government’s special chief secretary, Vikas Raj, released a Government Order (GO) on Monday, November 3, formalising this decision.

Also Read Centre approves civil operations at Adilabad Airport

IAF’s consent

Earlier in April this year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had given its consent for establishing a brownfield airport in Adilabad. The IAF already holds around 362 acres of land at the site.

However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had observed that additional land was necessary to accommodate both the airport expansion and the planned Air Force training centre.

Once the required land is acquired, the state government will hand it over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for further development.

Aim to make Adilabad airport operational by Dec 2027

The central government aims to make the Adilabad airport operational by December 2027. Officials stated that upon speedy completion of the acquisition process, the new facility will pave the way for passenger air services from Adilabad.