Adilabad health official caught by ACB for taking Rs 30000 bribe

Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused while accepting the money.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 28th March 2025 5:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A government official in Adilabad was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 by officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, March 28.

District extension and media officer Adilabad, Macherlaposhetty Ravi Shankar, was caught red-handed after a complaint was filed.

According to ACB officials, the officer had demanded the bribe in exchange for not sending a report against the complainant in an ongoing enquiry. Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Ravi Shankar while accepting the money.

Officials urged citizens to report corruption by dialing 1064. Further investigation into the case is underway.

